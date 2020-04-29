Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 29

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:20 IST
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 ** WELLINGTON - New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters delivers a speech on the country's foreign policy response to COVID-19. – 0000 GMT.

** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference after the German cabinet meets to discuss the relaxation or not of coronavirus measures. - 1100 GMT GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30).

BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU ministers of transport. LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 30 ** RIYADH - G20 Digital Economy Ministers hold a virtual meeting to discuss the role of digital technologies in facilitating virus research, building business resilience, and safeguarding jobs, lives, and the global economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. CAIRO - Arab foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday using video conferencing to discuss the de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

MADRID - Spain's budget minister M. Jesus Montero and industry minister Reyes Maroto address respective parliament's budget and industry commissions in Parliament - 1000 GMT SINGAPORE - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his May Day speech. The city-state, which has among the most number of cases of coronavirus infections in Asia, is facing its biggest ever contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1130 GMT

KYIV – The four nations (Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia) have agreed to hold a videoconference of their foreign ministers. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 3

** GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 4

** PARIS - OECD to update on progress rewriting international tax rules – 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ** GLOBAL - World Asthma Day. ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 BRUSSELS - Diederik Samsom, head of the European Commission's climate cabinet, delivers remarks on whether the coronavirus can be a "catalyst" for action to tackle climate change.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 7 ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 8

** GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red Crescent Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 9 MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 ** ABUJA - World Economic Forum on Africa will be held in Kigali (to May 13). BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 ** GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day. BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

** BERLIN - International Air Show (to May 17). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future. BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 15

** GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 ** GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 ** GLOBAL - International Museum Day. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 22

** GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26

** PARIS - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Forum 2020 (to May 27). BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 * MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 31 ** GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to June 5). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 8

Nur-Sultan – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 LUXEMBOURG - European foreign affairs minister meet in Luxembourg. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 16

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

