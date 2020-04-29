32 deaths, 597 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra today

Thirty-two deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, as per information provided by the Public Health Department of Maharashtra. 205 patients were also discharged in the state today. Till now 1,593 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Maharashtra after recovering from the treatment.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 9,915. While the total number of deaths reported are 432. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.

So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)