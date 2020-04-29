FIR filed against 5 locals for creating ruckus in Karnataka's Vijayapura

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against five locals after a ruckus erupted between ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker and locals in Sindagi area of Vijayapura earlier today. ASHA workers had gone to the area to conduct a survey related to COVID-19.

The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code -- Section 353, 504 and 506. The five accused have been identified as Basha Sab Dafedara, Mehboobsab Dafedar, Sohail Walikar, Saddam Dafedar and Jainabi Arab.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)