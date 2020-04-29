FIR filed against 5 locals for creating ruckus in Karnataka's Vijayapura
An FIR was registered on Wednesday against five locals after a ruckus erupted between ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker and locals in Sindagi area of Vijayapura earlier today.ANI | Vijayapura (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:38 IST
An FIR was registered on Wednesday against five locals after a ruckus erupted between ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker and locals in Sindagi area of Vijayapura earlier today. ASHA workers had gone to the area to conduct a survey related to COVID-19.
The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code -- Section 353, 504 and 506. The five accused have been identified as Basha Sab Dafedara, Mehboobsab Dafedar, Sohail Walikar, Saddam Dafedar and Jainabi Arab.
Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Vijayapura