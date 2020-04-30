PM Modi discusses coronavirus situation with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday and agreed to work together to address the challenges posed by the highly dangerous and fast spreading infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday and agreed to work together to address the challenges posed by the highly dangerous and fast spreading infection. "Had a good discussion with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. We discussed the evolving COVID 19 scenario and agreed to work together to address the challenges in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties and India's neighbourhood first policy," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The leaders discussed the evolving COVID-19 scenario in the domestic and regional contexts and updated each other on the steps being taken to control the spread of the pandemic. Underlining the importance of Myanmar as a vital pillar of India's Neighbourhood First policy, Prime Minister Modi conveyed India's readiness to provide all possible support to Myanmar for mitigating the health and economic impact of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister further assured all possible support by Government of India for Myanmar citizens present in India, and thanked the State Counsellor for the cooperation being extended by Myanmar authorities to Indian citizens in Myanmar. The leaders agreed to remain in touch and work together to address the present and future challenges posed by COVID-19. (ANI)

