HC grants interim bail to minor girl's rape accused as family need medical attention

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:09 IST
The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail for three weeks to a man, accused of raping a minor girl, on the ground that his parents and wife are unwell. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, granted the relief to the man in view of the medical attention required by his family and asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

The court said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic resolution passed by the high powered committee and a judgement of the division bench, the requirement of furnishing a surety bond by the prisoner while granting bail is dispensed with. It directed the accused not to try to get in touch with the complainant or any other prosecution witness directly or indirectly and not to make any effort to tamper with the evidence.

The high court directed the accused not to leave the national capital during the period of release on interim bail without the prior permission of the concerned court. The high court asked the man to provide his mobile number to the investigating officer of the case and remain in touch with him twice a week and directed him to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent on expiry of interim bail period.

The man, who is accused of raping a minor girl in 2018 in Adarsh Nagar in north west Delhi, approached the high court seeking interim bail on the ground that his father, mother and wife are unwell and require medical attention. His counsel said while the man's father suffered a paralytic attack and required medical attention, his wife has been medically examined with complaint of fever and breathlessness.

However, the prosecutor, who opposed the interim bail plea, said the medical documents of the man's father have been verified..

