With two more cases, Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 147
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jajpur district, taking the total number of cases to 147 in Odisha, State Information and Public Relations Department said on Friday.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:08 IST
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jajpur district, taking the total number of cases to 147 in Odisha, State Information and Public Relations Department said on Friday.
The number of cases in India jumped to 35,043 today including 8,888 cured/discharged and 1,147 deaths, according to latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
