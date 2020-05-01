Holding Assembly session will breach social distancing norms: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna on Friday said that the state Assembly session cannot be held in the present scenario as it will be a violation of social distancing norms. "Social distancing is being termed as the solution to the current issue. If the Assembly session is called, it would mean gathering of people. This will affect social distancing. We will not be able to maintain social distancing," he told ANI.

Khanna's remarks came after Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav demanded that a special session of state Assembly must be called to discuss the current social and economic situation arising in Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Khanna stated that his government is in touch with the leaders and said all requisite measures are being taken to curb the menace.

"We are in constant touch with leaders, I believe the government has shown alertness and sincerity on all levels. Decisions were taken when required. Help is being provided to the needy. Harvesting of the wheat crop is being done. The government is making all efforts to combat coronavirus," the Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister said. (ANI)