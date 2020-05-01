Left Menu
Rajasthan CM hold meeting via video conference, discusses safe movement of migrant workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday held a meeting through video conference, where he instructed the state officials to work towards the safe movement of migrant workers.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:32 IST
Rajasthan CM hold meeting via video conference, discusses safe movement of migrant workers
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday held a meeting through video conference, where he instructed the state officials to work towards the safe movement of migrant workers. "Since a large number of workers want to go back to their home, the District Collector and other officials should ensure their safe movement and all necessary arrangements including quarantine," Gehlot said.

He also said that the state government is coordinating with the Railways for the operation of special trains for the safe movement of the migrant workers. "Keeping in mind the number of workers and their destination, the District Collector should prepare the route plan with the railway officials to operate special trains so that workers and migrants can reach their homes without any hassle," the Chief Minister further said.

Gehlot stressed that there should be proper screening and quarantine facilities at all necessary places in the state. (ANI)

