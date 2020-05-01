Maharashtra reports 26 COVID-19 deaths, 1,008 new cases

As many as 26 deaths and 1,008 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 11,506, the state health department said on Friday.

A total of 106 coronavirus patients were discharged today after treatment. Till date, 1,879 patients had been discharged in the state.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 35,365, including 25,148 active cases of the virus. So far, 9,064 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,152 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)