Rigorous police checks at Delhi-Gurugram border to ensure movement of only essential vehicles

As cross-border transit into Gurugram has been prohibited with certain exemptions, police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring that no non-essential vehicle movement takes place during the lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread.

Individual inter-state and inter-district movement have been curtailed in Gurugram, including police and doctors, in a bid to contain coronavirus cases.

Asked about the Delhi-Gurugram sealed border, ACP Karan Goyal said that essential services will not be hampered."Movement of ambulances, cash vans, oil cylinders, gas supply and essential supplies will not be stopped. Officers and employees of some ministries of the central government are exempted from the restriction. We will allow inter-district movement for them," the ACP said."Those who cross the border need to download the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily. Their thermal scanning will also be done and the arrangement of rapid testing is also being done. Twenty-four hours videography will also be done at this check post," he added. (ANI)