Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court dismisses suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:57 IST
Delhi riots: Court dismisses suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea

A Delhi court on Saturday denied bail to suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in a case related to communal violence that took place during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi in February. Additional Sessions Judge Tyagita Singh rejected Hussain's bail plea on the grounds that the investigation is at an initial stage at present and his custody was required for it. Hussain had stated in his bail plea, filed through advocate Javed Ali, that the main accused in the case, Gulfam, was already in police custody, and Hussain was not named in the FIR as an accused. The plea claimed Hussain has been wrongly dragged into the matter which appeared to be a result of a well-thought-out plan of his political rivals to falsely implicate him. The applications seeking police custody and judicial custody by the prosecution have not shown entirely what Hussain was investigated for or why his further custody was required, the plea said. Hussain has been booked on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy in the case. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Ajay Goswami. Goswami had said that while he was going to his uncle's house on February 25, he saw a mob pelting stones. When he started running towards his uncle's house, something, supposedly like a bullet, forcefully hit him on his right hip, the FIR stated. Goswami alleged that the people standing nearby informed him that Gulfam and Tanvir, also an accused in the case, were engaged in indiscriminate firing of bullets. He also claimed in the FIR that he heard people saying that several persons were firing bullets, throwing petrol bombs and pelting stones from the house of Hussain. Hussain has also been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case related to the February riots in northeast Delhi. He has also been arrested in the murder case of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan moves to criminalize female genital mutilation

Sudanese officials said Saturday they are working to criminalize the widespread practice of female genital mutilation after the transitional government approved a landmark draft law. Under the proposed amendment to the criminal code, anyone...

Goa AAP wants Lokayukta to probe Ajgaonkar's corruption claim

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Saturday filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, asking it to take cognizance of a statement by Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar that all 40 MLAs in the state are corrupt. Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes sai...

Cricket-England's Sri Lanka tour rescheduled for January 2021 says SLC CEO

Englands two-match test series in Sri Lanka, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for January next year, Sri Lanka Cricket SLC CEO Ashley de Silva has said. England were scheduled to play tests in Gall...

Lockdown: Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand; officials welcome them with flowers, food.

Lockdown Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthans Kota reaches Jharkhand officials welcome them with flowers, food....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020