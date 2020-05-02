Left Menu
Doctor at Delhi's Mohalla Clinic extends helping hand to over 35 families

Alka Chaudhary, a doctor at the Mohalla Clinic in Delhi's Peera Garhi area, has been helping out the people left in the lurch since the imposition of lockdown in March.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:34 IST
The Mohalla Clinic at Peera Garhi in Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit Jha Alka Chaudhary, a doctor at the Mohalla Clinic in Delhi's Peera Garhi area, has been helping out the people left in the lurch since the imposition of lockdown in March.

Chaudhary, a doctor under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), has lent a helping hand to over 35 families by providing them with food and other essentials. Speaking to ANI, Dr Chaudhary said: "A daily wage labourer, Imtiaz, came to me after the imposition of the lockdown. He told me that he doesn't have the money nor anything to eat. He requested me to send him home. We then told him that he will get ration. This is how we started. Now we have around 35-40 families with us."

Dr Chaudhary with the help of her family members and friends gives dry ration and soaps to these families. The ration packets contain rice, 5 kg wheat flour, basic spices, sugar, matchsticks and soaps. She is also providing milk packets to at least 20 other families. She said that she has been in this area for six years now and was aware of as to who all are daily wagers here.

Underlying the importance of creating awareness, she said: "Most people do not even know what is social distancing. They need to be explained as to what it means." "Half of the people did not even know what is the coronavirus. Initially, a woman came to me and said: 'I have come to see where is the corona.' It is important that we create awareness around it," she said.

"We even made a few boys dress like Yamraj and once in every week, we tell people what exactly is social distancing," said Dr Chaudhary. Surendra Rai, a migrant labourer from Chapra in Bihar, acknowledged the assistance being provided by the doctor.

"Dr Alka provides us with ration. I used to sell ice-cream and water. Now, we are dependent on the help given by her. We would have gone back if there were means to do so," he said. Dr Chaudhary also spoke about how the doctors and paramedics under the NRHM do not have any medical benefits.

"We all are NRHM doctors and paramedics. We do not have any medical benefits. We get only salaries. We have demanded medical benefits. We all are employed on a contractual basis. We treat everyone. Our doctors too are doing quarantine duty. They are prepared to do everything," she said further. The lockdown, which was initially imposed for a period of 21-days to check the spread of coronavirus, has now been extended to May 17. The Centre recently issued orders to States and Union Territories to facilitate the inter-state movement of stranded people including migrant labourers in the country. (ANI)

