Left Menu
Development News Edition

'About 10 helicopters to shower flower petals': ICG prepares to thank Corona warriors

About 10 helicopters of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will shower flower petals on COVID-19 hospitals at 5 locations tomorrow, to express solidarity with the frontline COVID-19 warriors, said ICG Officials here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:30 IST
'About 10 helicopters to shower flower petals': ICG prepares to thank Corona warriors
46 ICG ships will carry out illumination, fire green flares and sound ships siren at 25 locations. Image Credit: ANI

About 10 helicopters of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will shower flower petals on COVID-19 hospitals at 5 locations tomorrow, to express solidarity with the frontline COVID-19 warriors, said ICG Officials here on Saturday. The officials said that as many as 46 ICG ships will carry out illumination, fire green flares and sound ships siren at 25 locations covering the coastline of 7516 km tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed Indian Armed Forces' initiative to undertake various activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards Covid-19 warriors. Addressing a press conference here along with three service chiefs on Friday, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Bipin Rawat, had said that some activities shall be undertaken by the Armed Forces on 3 May to show the solidarity with the COVID-19 warriors.

The armed forces will be organising multiple events like flypast by fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF from Srinagar to Thiruvanthapuram, and from Dibrugarh to Kacchh. The helicopters from IAF and Indian Navy shall be showering flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

The Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) shall move ships in formations at sea at select locations while Army bands shall visit COVID hospitals and play tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the warriors. All three service Chiefs shall be laying a wreath at the Police Memorial on the morning of 3rd May, to honour the police personnel for their efforts, read an official statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Austrians let their hair down as coronavirus curbs are relaxed

Austrians flocked to newly reopened hairdressers, beauticians and electronics shops on Saturday, as they relished the loosening of a seven-week-old coronavirus lockdown, although the move could yet cause a rebound in infections.The Alpine r...

ICICI Lombard net jumps 24% despite market losses

ICICI Lombard reported a 23.8 per cent jump in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 282 crore on lower motor claims even as it suffered losses in stock markets which plunged 30 per cent in the quarter. The bottomline was helped by the comp...

Checkered flag nears for pro drivers in virtual racing boom

The moment in the virtual sun has arrived for simulated racing and the thousands of gamers who always wanted to race like Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Jeff Gordon at NASCAR tracks from Dover to Daytona. Sports fans discovered over the last few wee...

Arif Wazir's killing a part of Pakistan's brutality on Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement

Even in Ramzan, the Muslim month of fasting and seeking forgiveness, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan continues its crackdown on its Pashtun population, killing Arif Wazir- the leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement PTM. On the first Friday of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020