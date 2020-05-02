Andhra CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to family of village volunteer who died on duty

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a village volunteer who lost her life in a heart attack while she was distributing welfare pensions at Kujjeli Panchayat. "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of a village volunteer Gabbada Anuradha," said an official statement.

"She was a volunteer at Tumpada village secretariat in Paderu Mandal in the tribal area in Visakhapatnam district. Anuradha lost her life due to a heart attack yesterday while distributing welfare pensions at Kujjeli Panchayat," added the statement. The Chief Minister saw the news in papers and immediately responded. He spoke to the CMO officials and announced compensation. The Chief Minister has ordered the Visakhapatnam District Collector to see the compensation is paid immediately to the family of the deceased. (ANI)