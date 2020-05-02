Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to family of village volunteer who died on duty

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a village volunteer who lost her life in a heart attack while she was distributing welfare pensions at Kujjeli Panchayat.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:35 IST
Andhra CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to family of village volunteer who died on duty
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a village volunteer who lost her life in a heart attack while she was distributing welfare pensions at Kujjeli Panchayat. "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of a village volunteer Gabbada Anuradha," said an official statement.

"She was a volunteer at Tumpada village secretariat in Paderu Mandal in the tribal area in Visakhapatnam district. Anuradha lost her life due to a heart attack yesterday while distributing welfare pensions at Kujjeli Panchayat," added the statement. The Chief Minister saw the news in papers and immediately responded. He spoke to the CMO officials and announced compensation. The Chief Minister has ordered the Visakhapatnam District Collector to see the compensation is paid immediately to the family of the deceased. (ANI)

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

Malaysia defends easing of coronavirus curbs as new infections jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Delhi Police officer provides shelter to woman student at his residence

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police provided shelter to a woman student at his residence as she could not go back to her native place in Kolkata due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Saturday. Sushmita Shah, ...

Yemen reports three new coronavirus cases

Yemen has reported three new coronavirus cases, two in Aden and one in Taiz province, the national emergency coronavirus committee said on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections in the war-town country to 10 with two deaths.Th...

Migrants returning from other states must be quarantined: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to ensure migrants returning from other states are quarantined either at their home or government health centres. He said nearly 14 lakh migrants have registered to return to...

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF vehicle, no injuries reported

Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force CRPF vehicle in Pulwama.The incident took place at Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district. No injuries were reported as per information provided by CRPF. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020