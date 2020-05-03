Chhattisgarh CM urges PM Modi for inclusion of cops, civic body employees in Centre's COVID-19 insurance scheme

Left Menu
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of policemen, civic body staff, officers and employees of district administration under the Centre's COVID-19 insurance scheme.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of policemen, civic body staff, officers and employees of district administration under the Centre's COVID-19 insurance scheme. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Baghel congratulated him for implementing the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (Amendment), 2020. He stated in Chhattisgarh, health service personnel, policemen and officers and employees of other departments are performing their duties by establishing complete coordination.

"Although no incident of attack on healthcare personnel has occurred in Chhattisgarh, the above ordinance provides strong protection for warriors fighting corona infection. Along with this, a Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare workers has been announced by the Government of India, which is a welcome step," he said. Drawing the Prime Minister's attention towards the contribution of thousands of employees and officers who are working day and night to make the lockdown successful, the Chief Minister said many employees and officers have also been infected with COVID-19 while performing their duties. But it is a matter of concern that these states employees and officers are not included in the insurance scheme implemented by the Government of India for healthcare workers, he said.

"Under the ordinance, section-1A (b) (ii) includes such persons who are authorised to take necessary steps to prevent the epidemic. That is, policemen, officers and employees of local bodies and district administration will also be definitely included in the periphery of this definition. They are making tireless efforts for the prevention and control of corona infection. Therefore, benefits should be obtained to these people considering them to be health workers," he said. (ANI)

