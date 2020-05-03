SC: CJI directs officers in ranks of deputy registrar and above to attend office from May 4

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde has directed that Supreme Court officers in the ranks of deputy registrar and above or their equivalent in the registry shall attend office from May 4. The apex court has restricted its functioning since March 23, days before the nationwide lockdown started from March 25, and is presently hearing urgent matters through video-conferencing.

An office order, issued on Sunday by the top court's secretary general Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, said that remaining staff members shall continue to work from home as per terms and conditions as notified earlier. "In partial modification of orders referred above, the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to direct that all the officers in the ranks of deputy registrar and above, or their equivalent, in the registry shall attend office with effect from Monday, May 4, 2020," it said.

"The remaining staff shall continue to work from home on such terms and conditions as notified earlier, by the orders under reference, however concerned registrar(s) may direct any other subordinate officer/staff to attend office to meet any urgent requirement(s) and, on such direction, such officer and/or staff shall report for duty at office on the date and time so directed," it said. The office order said all officers and staff, while commuting to and from office and also while at work, shall strictly follow all precautions as per advisory and guidelines issued by the government and the apex court registry from time to time towards preventing the spread of COVID-19, like practising social distancing and wearing face masks.