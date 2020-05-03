Indian Navy salutes coronavirus warriors
The Indian Navy personnel deployed at the Navy ship in the Arabian Sea expressed their gratitude to all frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:59 IST
The Indian Navy personnel deployed at the Navy ship in the Arabian Sea expressed their gratitude to all frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19. The Indian Navy shared a video of its personnel saluting the doctors, medical professionals, police officials and paramilitary forces who are at the forefront in the battle against the coronavirus.
They raised their hats in honour of the coronavirus warriors, and wrote 'India Salutes Corona Warriors' on the ship. Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) showered flower petals on the National Police Memorial, and hospitals in Delhi treating COVID-19 patients to express gratitude towards them. (ANI)
