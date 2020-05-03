Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in BSF, 25 test positive, total count reaches 42

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that 25 more of its personnel from the 126 Battalion deployed with Delhi Police in the Jama Masjid area here have tested COVID-19 positive. This is almost 25 per cent of the total company strength of 94, according to BSF.

Out of the 80 personnel tested, on Sunday results of 25 came out to be positive. The results of five personnel is still awaited. "Total COVID-19 positive from the company is now 31 and the results of five are awaited. Rest 58 are COVID-19 negative. Overall COVID-19 positive cases in BSF as of today is 42," BSF said.

On Saturday, BSF had said that 17 of its personnel had tested positive so far. Out of this, two were tested in Tripura, rest were posted in Delhi. (ANI)