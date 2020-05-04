Left Menu
Iran says U.S. push to extend Tehran's arms embargo is "illegitimate"

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: istockphoto.com

Iran dismissed as "illegitimate" efforts by the United States to extend the U.N. Security Council arms embargo on Tehran, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"Iran is not seeking to exit the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers ... America's move is illegitimate and our reaction will be proportionate," Abbas Mousavi said in a televised weekly news conference.

The United States said on Thursday it was "hopeful" the U.N. Security Council would extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October.

