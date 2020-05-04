Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh: UPSCIDC to work in two shifts to maintain social distancing

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that if work in Uttar Pradesh State Construction And Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (UPSCIDC) is done in two shifts, it will help in maintaining social distancing.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (FIle Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that if work in Uttar Pradesh State Construction And Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (UPSCIDC) is done in two shifts, it will help in maintaining social distancing. He said that after one shift, when the second shift starts working, then there should be a gap of an hour so that there is no unnecessary gathering.

Keshav Prasad Maurya was taking feedback on the works of UPSCIDC in and outside the state through video conferencing at the Public Works Department headquarters today. During this meeting, he gave comprehensive guidelines to all concerned officials. Keshav Prasad Maurya instructed that the guidelines of the central government should be followed in every situation.

He said that the thermal scanning of labourers should be done and sanitiser should be arranged at the site. He instructed that all safety standards should be complied with. He said that the workers at the site should make proper arrangements for cloth masks, soap, water, etc. and toilets should be constructed in sufficient quantity. Deputy CM Maurya obtained information from all the zones about the work started on the field. He also got information from the concerned officials about the work being done outside the state in Dehradun, Patna, Delhi, and Bangalore zones.

"Together, we all have to set a record in terms of work and also ensure to follow the guidelines of the Government of India," Maurya said. The Deputy Chief Minister said that it should be specially kept in mind that no one should be allowed to go to the site while drunk, nor should any labourers should consume alcohol there. He said that pan masala, gutkha and khaini will be completely banned at the site.

During the video conferencing, he talked to the officials of each zone and said that if anyone has any problem, then they should inform the headquarters. He instructed that all the officers/employees should download the security app and the Arogya Setu app and upload the work being done in the security app.

Managing Director of UPSCIDC, UK Gehlot said that works worth about Rs 1050 crore are in Uttar Pradesh and works worth about Rs 1250 crore are in other states outside Uttar Pradesh. The survey of 117 out of 167 works has been done and 73 works have been started, he added. (ANI)

