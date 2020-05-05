Left Menu
Sealing of border comes in way of lawyer to reach Delhi High Court to argue bail matter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:15 IST
The lockdown restrictions and sealing of Delhi-Haryana border in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic came in the way of a lawyer, who could not make it to the Delhi High Court to avail the video conferencing facility to argue a bail matter. The advocate telephonically informed the high court official that he was not permitted to cross the border and also he did not have a wifi facility at home to enable him to attend the video conference hearing from there.

The lawyer was to appear for the accused, who has sought a month's bail on the ground that his mother is unwell and has to undergo cataract surgery, though the date of surgery has not been fixed yet. His request for adjourning the hearing was accepted by Justice Mukta Gupta who listed the plea for hearing on May 8.

The high court has made available two court rooms in its building to use them for video conferencing by the advocates or litigants whose matters have been permitted to be listed. The facility is for lawyers who are not in position to handle video conferencing from their homes or offices.

Delhi's interstate borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are almost sealed since last week due to COVID-19 pandemic and entry of only those engaged in essential services, carrying valid passes, is allowed by the authorities. It is pertinent to mention that the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has also urged the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to direct police to allow advocates, who reside within the NCR, to cross Delhi border during the lockdown.

DHCBA, in a letter addressed to Chief Justice D N Patel, said that a large number of advocates practicing in the high court and district courts here reside in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad and they are unable to travel to their Delhi offices where files and records are kept..

