Kenya demands investigation from Somalia after a plane crash killed 6 people

Kenya's foreign ministry, on May 5, called for an investigation after a humanitarian plane helping the fight against coronavirus crashed in Somalia in unclear circumstances that killed all six people on board.

The Kenyan private cargo plane was undertaking a mission related to pandemic when it crashed on Monday afternoon in Bardale district in southern Somalia.

Officials said at least six people were on board for the short flight from Baidoa to Bardale, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

Abdulahi Isack, a local police official said. "The aircraft was about to land at the Bardale airstrip when it crashed and burst into flames. All six people on board died in the incident."

"We don't know what exactly caused the aircraft carrying medical supplies to crash, but there is an investigation going on to establish the details, "he added.

"Kenyan and other humanitarian aircraft operating in the region are also urged to enhance extra precaution in light of the unclear circumstances surrounding the incident," the ministry said.

The Al-Shabaab militant group is active in southern Somalia, but the area where the crash occurred is under the control of the government and Ethiopian troops.

Kenya urged Somalia to thoroughly and swiftly investigate the matter because it impacts humanitarian operations at a time of highest need.

In a statement, Somalia's transport and civil aviation ministry expressed its deep regret over the crash and said the government was conducting a thorough investigation.