Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland sees crisis in Brexit talks if no progress soon

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:57 IST
Ireland sees crisis in Brexit talks if no progress soon

Trade talks between Britain and the European Union will hit a crisis point unless there is progress the coming weeks, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned on Tuesday.

But he said the EU would not back down on its insistence that progress is made on fisheries and level-playing-field provisions in parallel to trade talks. Coveney was speaking after consulting with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier ahead of more EU-UK talks starting next Monday - one of two rounds remaining before the European Union makes an assessment of progress in early June.

The EU's tortuous Brexit talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government were renewed in late April, but quickly hit snags, according to Brussels diplomats and officials who put the blame only partly on the coronavirus pandemic. "The truth is that progress has not been good," Coveney told RTE radio. "The necessary progress really isn't there."

"Unless there is significant progress in those negotiating rounds then I think we are going to reach yet another crisis point in the Brexit negotiations, which from the Irish point of view is very, very serious," Coveney said. The end of June also marks the deadline for the two sides to agree on any extension of negotiations beyond the end of the year, something Britain has ruled out.

A hard Brexit without a new trade deal in place is "a distinct possibility," acting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who is in talks with rivals about forming a new government, said last week. If Britain sticks to its refusal to extend, talks would need to be concluded by early November to allow time for ratification, Coveney said.

After briefing national EU envoys to Brussels, Barnier said: "Progress on all issues in parallel is required in order to build a new, ambitious partnership with the UK." When talks resume next week, the EU will continue to insist on progress on its priorities of fisheries and level-playing-field provisions, including in areas such as tax and state aid, not just on the pure trade talks.

"The UK seems to want to simply pick the areas where they want to deal early and solely focus on those," Coveney also said. "The EU has made it very clear that that is not an approach that they can work with." Britain, which is pushing for a basic free trade agreement, says the EU is making demands not sought from other trading partners. It says it won't accept measures that would tie it to European standards.

Britain also launched trade negotiations with the United States by videoconference on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC blames Centre for spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal; BJP hits back

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that the callous approach of the BJP-led central government in allowing international flights to operate till the last week of March resulted in the spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. The BJP h...

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

Afghanistans government began distributing free bread to hundreds of thousands of people across the country this week as supplies have been disrupted during the coronavirus shutdown and prices have soared, officials and experts said. More t...

WIDER IMAGE-Reuters Pulitzer team captured Hong Kong's descent into chaos

The young woman is pressed to the ground next to a riot police shield. Detained by Hong Kong authorities, she screams her name out to friends so they can call a lawyer to help.The picture, taken on Sept. 2 last year in the midst of huge and...

6 more COVID-19 deaths in UP, 118 new cases

The novel coronavirus deaths in Uttar Pradesh rose to 56 on Tuesday with six more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 2,880 after 118 people tested positive, a Health Department official said. The active coronavirus disease COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020