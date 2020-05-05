Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to add Panama to money-laundering list, spare Saudi Arabia

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:11 IST
EU to add Panama to money-laundering list, spare Saudi Arabia

The European Commission is set to add Panama, the Bahamas, and Mauritius to its list of countries that pose financial risks to the bloc because of failings on money laundering and terrorism financing, a draft document shows. The document, seen by Reuters and expected to be published on Thursday, expands an existing blacklist but spares Saudi Arabia and U.S. territories that had been added to a previous listing before being shelved following foreign pressure.

The Commission is also set to put Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, and Zimbabwe on the European Union list. Countries on the list "pose significant threats to the financial system of the Union," says the draft document, which is still subject to changes.

Under EU law, banks and other financial and tax firms are obliged to scrutinize more closely their clients who have dealings with these countries. Companies in listed states are also banned from receiving new EU funding. The draft decision brings the current list from 16 to 22 states which will be closely monitored, although the higher scrutiny will only apply from October, the document says - a lenient approach the Commission said was due the disruptions caused by the current coronavirus pandemic.

Countries that were already on the list are Afghanistan, Iraq, Vanuatu, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, Iran, and North Korea. All countries but North Korea have committed to changing their rules in order to better tackle money laundering and terrorism financing.

SAUDIS OFF The EU listing left out Saudi Arabia, the current holder of the G20 presidency. The Saudis were included in an EU draft list last year until that document was struck down by EU governments after pressure from the oil-rich kingdom.

That was an exceptional case as EU member states only rarely interfere with listings which are largely a competence of the Commission, the bloc's executive arm. Among other countries who were included in last year's draft list, but have now been spared, are Libya and the four United States territories of American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The listing of the U.S. territories had drawn criticism from Washington.

The new EU draft list largely reflects a listing compiled by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is the global standard-setter for efforts to curb money laundering. The EU list, however, does not include Albania, a candidate country to join the bloc, and Iceland, a close trading partner of the 27-nation Union. Both countries are on the FATF list.

The Commission has also deleted from its previous list Bosnia, Guyana, Laos, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, and Tunisia, according to the draft document. The money laundering list is separate from an EU list of tax havens which now comprises 12 jurisdictions, including Panama, Seychelles, and the Cayman Islands.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC blames Centre for spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal; BJP hits back

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged that the callous approach of the BJP-led central government in allowing international flights to operate till the last week of March resulted in the spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. The BJP h...

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

Afghanistans government began distributing free bread to hundreds of thousands of people across the country this week as supplies have been disrupted during the coronavirus shutdown and prices have soared, officials and experts said. More t...

WIDER IMAGE-Reuters Pulitzer team captured Hong Kong's descent into chaos

The young woman is pressed to the ground next to a riot police shield. Detained by Hong Kong authorities, she screams her name out to friends so they can call a lawyer to help.The picture, taken on Sept. 2 last year in the midst of huge and...

6 more COVID-19 deaths in UP, 118 new cases

The novel coronavirus deaths in Uttar Pradesh rose to 56 on Tuesday with six more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 2,880 after 118 people tested positive, a Health Department official said. The active coronavirus disease COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020