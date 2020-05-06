Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. marines rotation to Australia to go ahead under strict COVID-19 measures

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:45 IST
U.S. marines rotation to Australia to go ahead under strict COVID-19 measures

A delayed rotation of U.S. Marines to a defence base in Australia's northern city of Darwin will go ahead based on strict adherence to COVID-19 measures, Australia's defence minister said after speaking with her U.S. counterpart.

Up to 2,500 U.S. Marines had been scheduled to arrive in April, in a major defence alliance cooperation exercise, but this was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The remote Northern Territory, which has recorded just 30 COVID-19 case, closed its borders to international and interstate visitors in March, and any arrivals must now undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said in a statement that she and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had agreed a modified rotation could proceed, with Marines required to undergo the 14-day quarantine and comply with other COVID-19 requirements. The U.S. rotation may be reduced in size or duration upon advice from health authorities, a spokeswoman for Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the pandemic has "served to reinforce the importance of the alliance between our two nations". "Our defence organisations' focus is now on maintaining force readiness and helping our partners in the Pacific and Southeast Asia," she said.

Australian and U.S. defence science experts, as part of the Five Nation Research and Development Council, were cooperating on responses to the COVID-19 crisis, Reynolds said, including examining the survival of the virus on surfaces and the impact of temperature and humidity. The council includes science and technology researchers in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Britain, the nations that are also members of the Five Eyes intelligence grouping.

A major multinational air defence exercise, Exercise Pitch Black, due to be held in July, was cancelled in the Northern Territory because of coronavirus restrictions. The Northern Territory has the lowest infection rate of any Australian state or territory, but also is home to vulnerable indigenous populations. It has begun to ease its coronavirus restrictions, and shops, restaurants and pubs will reopen next week.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-From broken neck to captaincy: Cane to lead All Blacks in new era

A bull neck and surfeit of courage come in handy in rugby, and Sam Cane has relied heavily on both to overcome a horrifying injury and become the man to lead the All Blacks into a new era.The 28-year-old openside flanker was named Kieran Re...

19 more coronavirus cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 692

19 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 692 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said.Among the new cases, Badami reported the highest number at 13, followe...

FOREX-Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

The euro resumed its fall on Wednesday and the Japanese yen reached a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar after a court decision challenging German participation in the euro zones stimulus programme. Germanys highest court on Tuesday ga...

Combating Covid-19: Howrah Municipal Corporation collects 124 samples in single day

The Howrah Municipal Corporation workers on Wednesday carried out the Covid-19 testing in the city and collected 124 samples in three hours. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the corporation has covered the Jogmaya B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020