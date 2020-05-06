Left Menu
Delhi violence: Shahrukh Pathan moves fresh bail plea in Delhi court

Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in northeast Delhi, moved a fresh bail plea in the matter in a Karkardooma court on Wednesday.

06-05-2020
Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in northeast Delhi, moved a fresh bail plea in the matter in a Karkardooma court on Wednesday. The hearing in the matter is scheduled to be held at 2 pm today.

Yesterday, Delhi High Court had directed a sessions (trial) court to hear the bail plea of Pathan, who is currently under judicial custody in the matter. The High Court had issued the direction after Pathan's counsel submitted that an application has been filed before the session court seeking grant of bail but the matter has not been taken up for hearing observing that there is no urgency in the matter.

Notably, the first charge-sheet has also been filed against Pathan in a Karkardooma court. According to the police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested later by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son and that he had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down. In February, violence broke out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

