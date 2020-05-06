Centre bans export of hand sanitisers
The Union Government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers amid coronavirus crisis.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:42 IST
"Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said in a notification.
Sanitisers are used as a disinfectant to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)