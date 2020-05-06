Switzerland seeks medical furlough extension of American detained by Iran - Pompeo

Switzerland seeks medical furlough extension of American detained by Iran - PompeoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:18 IST
Switzerland, which represents the United States in Iran, has asked Tehran to extend the medical furlough from detention of U.S. Navy veteran Michael White, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, as the coronavirus continues spreading.
Pompeo also thanked Switzerland for seeking humanitarian furloughs from Iranian detention for dual U.S.-Iranian citizens Siamak Namazi and Morad Tabaz.
