Justice Deepak Gupta gets a virtual farewell amid lockdown

For the first time in the history of Indian Judiciary, a Judge of the Supreme Court was given a virtual farewell, through Zoom app, due to the nationwide lockdown. Justice Deepak Gupta, who was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017, demitted the office today after serving for a little over three years.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) today organised the send off function through the app to give a virtual farewell to the judge. Justice Gupta, while addressing everyone through the app, said, "Today as I hang up my robes after 42 years in the profession, I have enjoyed each and every moment of it. Though I end the relationship with the court, my relationship with the Bar can never end."

"My greatest ambition when I was at the law faculty of Delhi University was to address arguments someday in the Delhi University. God has been very kind," he added. Speaking at the farewell, Attorney General KK Venugopal, said: "You (Justice Deepak Gupta) have handled not only big business cases, but also looked into cases of widows and how respect was restored to them. You have also struck down the law which paved the way for making any sexual relation with a woman below 18 as rape."

"Your thoughts that a citizen has a right to protest in a peaceful manner will never be forgotten. A very bold statement to make while holding office as an SC judge," he added. Dushyant Dave, the President of the SCBA and a senior Supreme Court lawyer, said, "Integrity and impartially have always been integral to Justice Deepak Gupta's conduct. You my lord listen to your lawyers patiently. You brought your fine education and experience of being a great judge to this court. You have delivered 139 noteworthy verdicts."

Dave also highlighted that the Roger Mathew verdict delivered by Justice Gupta is a very good Judgement and it will be remembered forever. "You had said dissent cannot be called anti-national," Dave said while addressing Justice Gupta adding that his departure will leave a void that cannot be filled.

Many Supreme Court judges, including Justice Dr DY Chandrachud, Justice R Banumathi, Justice (Retired) Madan Bhimrao Lokur, Justice (Retired) Arjan Kumar Sikri, Justice MR Shah and many other serving and retired judges of the SC, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, and many lawyers bade farewell to Justice Gupta through the app. (ANI)