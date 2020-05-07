Reports of second gas leak at LG Polymers false: Andhra Police

Andhra Pradesh Police said on Thursday that the reports of gas leakage for a second time at LG Polymers are false. "Reports of a second leak at LGPolymers premises are false. Maintenance team was repairing the system and some vapour was let out. There is no second leak," the police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the police tweeted two pictures shared by the State's Industry Department. In the first picture, police informed that any person needing help with respect to gas leak in Vizag can contact Deputy Director S Prasada Rao on his mobile numbers 7997952301 and 891923934 and another officer R Brahma on 9701197069.

In the second picture, police informed about the precautionary measures for the industrial accident. -Move away from the accident place as soon as possible-Wear wet cloth or wet mask to cover nose and mouth-If eye irritation is observed, wash with clean water-Take milk/banana/jaggery to neutralise the effect of gas-Do not consume uncovered food, water etc.-In case of any breathlessness, vomiting sensation, stomach ache etc, reach out for medical help immediately-Do not panic. Do not pay attention to rumours/viral hoax news-Those who are participating in rescue operations must wear proper respiratory protection equipment.-If any unidentified children found, inform to the nearest police station.-Do not forget COVID-19 precautions

At least ten people have died in the incident and around 800 admitted to hospital after styrene gas leaked in RR Venkatapuram village here on Thursday. The mishap took place as gas leaked from chemical plant at LG Polymers Thursday morning in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)