Stranded Indians in UAE express gratitude to the govt for being given an opportunity to return home

The stranded Indians in the United Arab Emirates who are flying to India today by flights arranged by the Indian Embassy expressed gratitude and relief for being given an opportunity of returning to home. The Indian government had decided to repatriate its citizens in two special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on May 7.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai, informed in a statement on May 5, that one flight will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and the other from Dubai to Kozhikode. "I am so happy that I got the chance to go in the first flight itself. I was very worried since I am pregnant," one of the passengers said.

"Due to pregnancy, I am going to Kerala. I am very thankful to the Indian embassy which provided this opportunity to me," said another passenger. "I am going to Kochi from Abu Dhabi. I offer my sincere thanks to the Indian Embassy and the consulate. I am a brain tumour patient and I will be going to the CMC Hospital in Vellore for a detailed check-up and the second open surgery," a passenger said.

The passengers were seen observing the social distancing norms at the airport before boarding the flight. The passenger lists for both these flights have been finalised by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai on the basis of registrations in the Embassy/Consulate database for this purpose launched a few days back.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has prepared a chart for the evacuation of over 14,000 Indian nationals stranded in 13 foreign countries by 64 flights in week one of the operation. (ANI)