Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranded Indians in UAE express gratitude to the govt for being given an opportunity to return home

The stranded Indians in the United Arab Emirates who are flying to India today by flights arranged by the Indian Embassy expressed gratitude and relief for being given an opportunity of returning to home.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:55 IST
Stranded Indians in UAE express gratitude to the govt for being given an opportunity to return home
The passengers were seen observing the social distancing norms at the airport before boarding the flight.. Image Credit: ANI

The stranded Indians in the United Arab Emirates who are flying to India today by flights arranged by the Indian Embassy expressed gratitude and relief for being given an opportunity of returning to home. The Indian government had decided to repatriate its citizens in two special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on May 7.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai, informed in a statement on May 5, that one flight will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and the other from Dubai to Kozhikode. "I am so happy that I got the chance to go in the first flight itself. I was very worried since I am pregnant," one of the passengers said.

"Due to pregnancy, I am going to Kerala. I am very thankful to the Indian embassy which provided this opportunity to me," said another passenger. "I am going to Kochi from Abu Dhabi. I offer my sincere thanks to the Indian Embassy and the consulate. I am a brain tumour patient and I will be going to the CMC Hospital in Vellore for a detailed check-up and the second open surgery," a passenger said.

The passengers were seen observing the social distancing norms at the airport before boarding the flight. The passenger lists for both these flights have been finalised by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai on the basis of registrations in the Embassy/Consulate database for this purpose launched a few days back.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has prepared a chart for the evacuation of over 14,000 Indian nationals stranded in 13 foreign countries by 64 flights in week one of the operation. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 80,000 migrants sent back home from Gujarat in 67 trains

Over 80,000 migrant workers from different states, who were stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown, have been sent back to their native places in 67 special trains in the last five days, an official said on Thursday. The trains carrying these...

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force Officials....

Heavy rains kill 55 in Rwanda

Fifty-five people died in Rwanda on Wednesday when heavy rains caused floods and landslides, the government said. The East African nation has in recent weeks experienced major downpours that have led to landslides that flattened houses on m...

EU envoy says removal of phrase in op-ed in China newspaper 'regrettable'

The European Union ambassador to China said on Thursday it was regrettable that part of an opinion piece co-authored by 27 European ambassadors and published in the official China Daily had been removed before publication. A comparison betw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020