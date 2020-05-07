Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of deceased in Vizag gas leak incident: Andhra CM

Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each will be given to the families of the deceased in the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:25 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each will be given to the families of the deceased in the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam. Also, ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to those on ventilator, Reddy stated.The state government said that the situation is under control after the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam.

A press release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the official machinery swung into action immediately after the incident and evacuated people from the area after rushing those who fell ill to nearby hospitals where they are being treated for respiratory and other ailments. The government appealed to the people not to panic. The incident took place due to leakage of gas from chemical plant of a multinational company LG Chem. Eleven persons have lost their lives. (ANI)

