388 new corona cases reported in Gujarat today

As many as 388 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, the state Health Department said on Thursday. Now, the total positive cases stand at 7,013 including 1,709 cured or discharged and 425 deaths.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged. (ANI)