Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. does not support Haftar's military action against Libya's Tripoli

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:19 IST
U.S. does not support Haftar's military action against Libya's Tripoli

The United States does not support the offensive of Libya's eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar against Tripoli and believes Russia is working with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to transfer militia fighters and equipment to Libya, senior U.S. officials said on Thursday.

"The United States does not support the LNA action against Tripoli. The attack on the capital diverts resources from what is a priority for us, which is counterterrorism," Henry Wooster, deputy assistant secretary at the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, said on a conference call. Haftar launched a war a year ago to grab the capital Tripoli and other parts of northwest Libya. Since 2014, Libya has been split between areas controlled by the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli and the northwest, and territory held by Haftar's eastern-based forces in Benghazi.

Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while the government is backed by Turkey. The U.N. Security Council had imposed an arms embargo on Libya in 2011 amid an uprising that ousted longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. Libya is a messy battlefield with a heavy involvement by foreign fighters. The United States and the United Nations have warned against the deepening footprint of Russian private contractor forces while Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have also deployed drones, according to diplomats.

U.S. Special Envoy Jim Jeffrey, speaking to reporters on the same call, said the battlefield could get even more complicated. "We know that, certainly the Russians are working with Assad to transfer militia fighters, possibly third country, possibly Syrian to Libya, as well as equipment," he said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Can virus stimulus vaccinate the poor against future crises?

By Laurie Goering LONDON, May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the congested slums of Mumbai, coronavirus lockdowns have left the poor - who struggle even in good times - battling to access basics like food or medical care, according to Sh...

Civilian injured as Pak Army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

A civilian was injured and two houses suffered damage when the Pakistan Army on Thursday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the I...

U.S. Justice Department seeks to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly sought to drop the criminal charges against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn, following mounting pressure from Trumps political allies on the right. The ...

Albania sticks to re-opening plan due to few virus cases

Albania will let shopping centres and services start work and drivers travel without permission from Monday due to the low number of infections with the new coronavirus after Thursday marked the ninth day without any deaths, officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020