Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia recalls ambassador to Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili appointment-FM

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:03 IST
Georgia recalls ambassador to Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili appointment-FM

Georgia on Friday recalled its ambassador to Ukraine for consultations after Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili was appointed as a chairman of the Ukrainian Executive Reform Committee, the foreign minister said.

"Georgia's strategic partner's decision to appoint a person, who is convicted by Georgian courts and prosecuted, raises questions," David Zalkaliani told reporters.

He said that the decision did not mean breaking diplomatic relations between the two countries.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

States should consider indirect sale, home delivery of liquor, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday suggested that states should consider indirect sale and home delivery of liquor as per its statute and law to avoid crowding at liquor shops amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. A bench headed by Justic...

Pak anti-terror court seizes Afghan Taliban chief Mansour’s properties worth Rs 3.2 cr for auction

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has taken over slain Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansours five properties, estimated to be worth over Rs 3.2 crore, for auction, according to a media report. Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike ...

Indian hockey team focused on maintaining fitness despite lockdown: Nilakanta Sharma

Indian mens hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma said the team is focused on maintaining fitness despite the coronavirus lockdown. Currently, the team is at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru.Theres no doubt that its been ...

BCCI all set to form ad-hoc body to run Delhi cricket

Without a president and its secretary in jail, the controversy and corruption-ridden Delhi and Districts Cricket Association DDCA is set to be directly governed by the BCCI through an ad-hoc committee. The BCCI has already stopped DDCAs ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020