Georgia recalls ambassador to Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili appointment-FM

Georgia recalls ambassador to Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili appointment-FMReuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:03 IST
Georgia on Friday recalled its ambassador to Ukraine for consultations after Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili was appointed as a chairman of the Ukrainian Executive Reform Committee, the foreign minister said.
"Georgia's strategic partner's decision to appoint a person, who is convicted by Georgian courts and prosecuted, raises questions," David Zalkaliani told reporters.
He said that the decision did not mean breaking diplomatic relations between the two countries.