Pune Fire Brigade driver tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing underway
A driver, who works with the Pune Fire Brigade has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, in the city, which continues to be adversely affected by the contagion.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:53 IST
A driver, who works with the Pune Fire Brigade has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, in the city, which continues to be adversely affected by the contagion. "A person who works as a driver with Pune Fire Brigade has tested positive for COVID-19. His contacts are being traced," said Prashant Ranpise, Chief fire officer, Pune.
More details are awaited. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with a total of 17,974 cases.
Mumbai and Pune remain in the red zone with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases from the state. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 56,342 and the death toll is 1,886. (ANI)
