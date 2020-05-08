Left Menu
Top EU court says it alone decides if EU bodies are breaking bloc's rules

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:00 IST
The European Union's top court on Friday said it alone has the power to decide whether EU bodies are breaching the bloc's rules, in a rebuke to Germany's highest court, which this week rejected its judgment approving the ECB's trillion-euro bond purchases. Germany's Constitutional Court ruled that the ECB had overstepped its mandate with bond purchases and that the Bundesbank must quit the scheme within three months unless the ECB can prove its necessity.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) gave the green light in 2018 to the ECB scheme, which kept the euro zone in one piece after its debt crisis but which critics argue has flooded markets with cheap money and encouraged over-spending by some governments. The CJEU did not comment specifically on the German ruling but reiterated that it was the bloc's judicial authority.

"In order to ensure that EU law is applied uniformly, the Court of Justice alone – which was created for that purpose by the member states – has jurisdiction to rule that an act of an EU institution is contrary to EU law," the court said in a statement. It said divergences between national courts on the validity of such acts would jeopardise the unity of the EU legal order and even give some EU countries an advantage over others.

"Like other authorities of the member states, national courts are required to ensure that EU law takes full effect. That is the only way of ensuring the equality of member states in the Union they created," the CJEU said. The Luxembourg-based CJEU was set up in 1952 to ensure that EU countries comply with the bloc's laws.

