India may not achieve peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow do's and dont's: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday stated that the country may not achieve the peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow all the required do's and don'ts to keep the virus at bay.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:23 IST
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday stated that the country may not achieve the peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow all the required do's and don'ts to keep the virus at bay. "If we will follow required do's and don'ts, we may not achieve the peak in COVID-19 cases. There is always a possibility to witness spike in cases if we do not take the required precautions and follow processes," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during the media briefing on COVID-19 situation.

This comes a day after AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria stated that as per the modeling data and the way India's COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. Later while speaking to ANI, Dr Guleria said that if aggressive efforts are made with a concerted focus on COVID-19 hotspot areas and people understand their responsibility, then the positive cases will slowly come down and a peak in cases might not come.

"If we see our situation today and the situation that was there six weeks or two months ago, our rate of rise is not that much as compared to other countries. Although cases are increasing, their doubling time is not that much," Dr Guleria said. "Secondly, the cases have increased because we are doing more testing. In the beginning, we were only doing 4,000-5,000 tests. Now we are doing more than 80,000-90,000 tests daily. If more tests will be done, then there will be more cases and if we see their ratio then it is not big, it is the same which was earlier. Therefore, the positivity rate is the same (which was earlier)," he added. (ANI)

