Kerala govt issues clarification on SOPs to screen and quarantine returnees
The Kerala government has issued a clarification to its order on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to screen and quarantine returnees from other countries in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:43 IST
The Kerala government has issued a clarification to its order on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to screen and quarantine returnees from other countries in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. "All incoming passengers who have not undergone testing at the point of departure will be put in Institutional Quarantine (IQ) for 14 days by District Administration. Those passengers tested and found COVID-19 negative will be put in IQ for 7 days. If they do not develop symptoms after 7 days, they will be put in home quarantine for the next 7 days," the order read.
"The returnees who have to be sent to Institutional Quarantine should be transported to their respective districts, where the concerned district administration will arrange for accommodation. Their transport to the districts will be arranged by the District Collectors of districts having international airports," it added. Earlier, the Kerala government on Thursday submitted an affidavit in Kerala High Court and informed that the state is prepared for the return of stranded Malayalees and added that over one lakh rooms are available to accommodate those returning. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- District Administration
- Kerala High Court
- District Collectors
ALSO READ
25 arrested for crossing into Kerala during lockdown
Contract terms, non-disclosure agreement ensure COVID-19 data security: Kerala govt tells HC on deal with US firm
No problems in Kerala, central govt COVID-19 guidelines being followed: Guv
Kerala Opposition leaders approach HC, seek cancellation of COVID-19 data processing contract with US firm
10 new COVID-19 cases reported from Kerala