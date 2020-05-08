Kerala govt issues clarification on SOPs to screen and quarantine returnees

The Kerala government has issued a clarification to its order on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to screen and quarantine returnees from other countries in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. "All incoming passengers who have not undergone testing at the point of departure will be put in Institutional Quarantine (IQ) for 14 days by District Administration. Those passengers tested and found COVID-19 negative will be put in IQ for 7 days. If they do not develop symptoms after 7 days, they will be put in home quarantine for the next 7 days," the order read.

"The returnees who have to be sent to Institutional Quarantine should be transported to their respective districts, where the concerned district administration will arrange for accommodation. Their transport to the districts will be arranged by the District Collectors of districts having international airports," it added. Earlier, the Kerala government on Thursday submitted an affidavit in Kerala High Court and informed that the state is prepared for the return of stranded Malayalees and added that over one lakh rooms are available to accommodate those returning. (ANI)