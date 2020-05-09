Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey and Italy say shells hit near their Libyan embassies

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 03:40 IST
Turkey and Italy say shells hit near their Libyan embassies

Shells landed near the Turkish and Italian embassies in central Tripoli late on Thursday, an apparent expansion of bombardment by eastern Libyan forces of a central district of the Libyan capital that drew European Union condemnation.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has been bombarding Tripoli for months as part of a year-long war to capture the city, causing four fifths of civilian deaths in the conflict this year, the United Nations has said. However, Turkish military support for the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has helped its forces push the LNA back from several areas in recent weeks, threatening to end Haftar's campaign in western Libya. The Turkish ambassador told Reuters in a message that a Grad missile had struck the High Court building next to the embassy and another landed by the Foreign Ministry.

Italy's Foreign Ministry said on Twitter the area near around the Italian ambassador's residence was hit, causing at least two deaths. "Italy strongly condemns yet another attack by Haftar forces," it said. The EU, in a statement, condemned what it called "the latest in a series of shellings and indiscriminate attacks against civilians attributable to Haftar's forces".

Shells also landed around the city's port, where the United Nations migration agency had to abort an operation to disembark migrants who had been rescued at sea. LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari late on Friday denied that it had targeted embassies, accusing pro-GNA forces of shelling areas they hold in order to incite opinion against the LNA.

Mismari had this week announced the start of a new air campaign, and said strikes had targeted an airbase at Misrata. Local authorities there said the loud blasts that occurred late on Wednesday were caused by a storage problem with old munitions.

Pro-GNA forces have been able to reverse some of the losses they suffered last year with the help of Turkish drones and air defence systems, which stopped most air strikes by the LNA and its allies. The LNA is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. A member of parliament for the town of Rujban, Salah Suhbi, told Reuters that a drone strike had killed nine policemen in the LNA-held town on Thursday.

The U.N. Libya mission said last month that during the first quarter of 2020 at least 131 civilians were killed or injured, a rise of 45% over the last quarter of 2019 as the fighting escalated. It said ground fighting was the main cause of the deaths and that four fifths of them were caused by forces affiliated to the LNA. (Reporting By Angus McDowall, Aidan Lewis and Hani Amara; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Daniel Wallis)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-NBA G Brown accused of shooting rifle at strangers

Former NBA guard Shannon Brown was arrested Saturday on an aggravated assault charge after police say he fired a rifle at two people at his Tyrone, Ga., home. According to multiple media reports, Brown was released on bond Monday.Tyrone Pol...

Brazil hits new record for daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered 10,222 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 751 deaths, the health ministry said.Daily deaths beat the previous record of 615 on Wednesday. Overall, Brazil has registered 145,328 confirmed cases of th...

Coronavirus inflicts huge U.S. job losses; Pence aide infected

The coronavirus pandemic triggered the steepest monthly loss of U.S. jobs since the Great Depression, data showed on Friday, as a second White House aide was diagnosed with the respiratory infection, raising doubt that the highest levels of...

Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemens Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthis health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthis control to two, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020