Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi HC disposes of plea seeking relief for Rohingya refugees, directs petitioner to approach nodal officers

Delhi High Court has disposed of a plea seeking relief packages for Rohingya refugees during COVID-19 pandemic with a direction to the petitioner to approach the nodal officers concerned, who will decide on the representation within three working days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:35 IST
COVID-19: Delhi HC disposes of plea seeking relief for Rohingya refugees, directs petitioner to approach nodal officers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has disposed of a plea seeking relief packages for Rohingya refugees during COVID-19 pandemic with a direction to the petitioner to approach the nodal officers concerned, who will decide on the representation within three working days. A division bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula on Friday directed petitioner Fazal Abdali to approach the concerned nodal officer or Revenue Magistrate with his grievances.

The court was hearing a petition which alleged that the Rohingya families living in three different settlements in Delhi (Khajuri Khas, Shram Vihar and Madanpur Khadar) have been denied relief under various packages announced by the Delhi government to combat the COVID-19. Advocate Sanjoy Ghose, counsel appearing for Delhi government, told the court that adequate ration has been provided to the Rohingya families and four hunger centres are being run close to the three camps mentioned by the petitioner.

The high court took note of the specific interim directions for the appointment of nodal officer by the Supreme Court and said that the petitioner should have approached the nodal officer with precise and specific allegations. The court also said that as the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, it would not be appropriate for the High Court to entertain a second writ petition in the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held in Shamli for 'objectionable' WhatsApp post against PM, Congress prez

Two men were arrested in Shamli district for allegedly posting an objectionable WhatsApp message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, police said. The WhatApp group admin Vikas Upadhyay and Vikki Jatav, ...

Trump admin working to temporarily ban work-based visas: Report

The US is working to temporarily ban the issuance of some work-based visas like H-1B, popular among highly-skilled Indian IT professionals, as well as students visas and work authorisation that accompanies them, amidst the high level of une...

Satyanshu Singh starts online classes to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Filmmaker Satyanshu Singh has launched a unique initiative to raise relief money for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The director has started online classes for budding cinema students and has roped artistes from different field...

Rs 1 L cr Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project offers huge investment opportunities: Gadkari

The upcoming Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project offers huge investment opportunities for investors, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said urging players to invest in proposed townships, smart villages and wayside amenit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020