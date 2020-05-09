'Will take a month's time to get proper supply of toddy' say toddy tappers in Kerala's Alappuzha

Although Kerala state government has decided to open toddy shops in the state from May 13, toddy shop owners and toddy tappers point out that it will take at least a month's time for supply of toddy to get back to normal. "As per the direction from the government, the coconut palms are being readied to tap toddy. It will take at least one month's time to get toddy from coconut trees. From May 13, the toddy shops will be opened but it won't be possible for shops to supply toddy immediately," said Shaji, president of Toddy Shop Owners Association, Alappuzha.

Of the total toddy produced in Kerala, a large chunk comes from Palakkad and Alappuzha. "Same is the case with Palakkad it will take time to get toddy from coconut palms. The crisis-ridden business is hit badly by the COVID-19 as there are more than 10000 people who work in toddy shops across the state. They are all now surviving on the free ration kits provided by the government and we are also unable to help them as there is no business for us," he added. Ponappan, a senior toddy tapper said that once the tapping is stopped in a coconut palm it will take time for the tree to produce toddy. "The production will be low if the toddy tapping is stopped and began again. Even if it's given to shops the toddy tapper will get no profit. Otherwise, toddy should be tapped from new coconut palms," he said.

Along with other value-added products from coconuts, the state government was giving a big push to revive the toddy business, when the COVID-19 hit hard the sector in Kerala, which is the largest producer of coconuts in the country. "It will take another two months for the toddy business to come back to normal. Till then those working in the sector will have to undergo the crisis phase," said Subramanian another toddy tapper.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has a total of Kerala 503 positive coronavirus cases of which 484 patients have recovered while four patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)