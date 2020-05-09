Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Will take a month's time to get proper supply of toddy' say toddy tappers in Kerala's Alappuzha

Although Kerala state government has decided to open toddy shops in the state from May 13, toddy shop owners and toddy tappers point out that it will take at least a month's time for supply of toddy to get back to normal.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 09-05-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 23:14 IST
'Will take a month's time to get proper supply of toddy' say toddy tappers in Kerala's Alappuzha
Toddy tappers in Kerala say it would take at least a month to get good supply of Toddy. Image Credit: ANI

Although Kerala state government has decided to open toddy shops in the state from May 13, toddy shop owners and toddy tappers point out that it will take at least a month's time for supply of toddy to get back to normal. "As per the direction from the government, the coconut palms are being readied to tap toddy. It will take at least one month's time to get toddy from coconut trees. From May 13, the toddy shops will be opened but it won't be possible for shops to supply toddy immediately," said Shaji, president of Toddy Shop Owners Association, Alappuzha.

Of the total toddy produced in Kerala, a large chunk comes from Palakkad and Alappuzha. "Same is the case with Palakkad it will take time to get toddy from coconut palms. The crisis-ridden business is hit badly by the COVID-19 as there are more than 10000 people who work in toddy shops across the state. They are all now surviving on the free ration kits provided by the government and we are also unable to help them as there is no business for us," he added. Ponappan, a senior toddy tapper said that once the tapping is stopped in a coconut palm it will take time for the tree to produce toddy. "The production will be low if the toddy tapping is stopped and began again. Even if it's given to shops the toddy tapper will get no profit. Otherwise, toddy should be tapped from new coconut palms," he said.

Along with other value-added products from coconuts, the state government was giving a big push to revive the toddy business, when the COVID-19 hit hard the sector in Kerala, which is the largest producer of coconuts in the country. "It will take another two months for the toddy business to come back to normal. Till then those working in the sector will have to undergo the crisis phase," said Subramanian another toddy tapper.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has a total of Kerala 503 positive coronavirus cases of which 484 patients have recovered while four patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks DMs to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members

The Delhi government on Saturday asked district magistrates to release over 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members from quarantine centres and ensure that they do not stay in any other places except their homes. It will also facilitate ferrying of M...

3 more test Covid-19 positive in Assam; cases rise to 62

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases to 62 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. A female student of the Regional Dental College in Guwahati tested positive...

'Vande Bharat' adds 2 new cases to Kerala's 'flattened COVID-19 curve'; Vijayan says 'warning' sign for all states

Kerala detected two more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday -- both airlifted by the Centre from abroad under its Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates in other countries -- hours after the state declared it h...

Three migrant workers on way to UP die on Maha-MP border

Three migrant workers who were on their way to Utttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020