Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa bring back 698 Indian nationals from Maldives

Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa arrived at Kochi Harbour on Sunday bringing back 698 Indian nationals that were stranded in Male, Maldives as part of Operation Samudra Setu.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-05-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 10:49 IST
Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa bring back 698 Indian nationals from Maldives
INS Jalashwa arrived at Kochi Harbour bringing back 698 Indian nationals from Male, Maldives on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa arrived at Kochi Harbour on Sunday bringing back 698 Indian nationals that were stranded in Male, Maldives as part of Operation Samudra Setu. According to the Indian Navy, there are 19 pregnant women among the 698 Indian nationals.

The Navy officials had on Saturday said that the INS Jalashwa mission highlighted India's commitment to safeguarding its diaspora anywhere in the world. Operation Samudra Setu is repatriation mission launched by the Indian Navy to bring Indian citizens home from foreign shores in wake of COVID-19. The mission is being conducted in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and state governments. (ANI)

