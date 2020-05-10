Left Menu
Migrant workers, returning on foot to native places in UP-Bihar, stopped by Ghaziabad Police

Many migrant workers were stopped by Ghaziabad Police on Sunday while they were travelling on foot along the National Highway-9 to their respective places in UP and Bihar.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:38 IST
A visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Many migrant workers were stopped by Ghaziabad Police on Sunday while they were travelling on foot along the National Highway-9 to their respective places in UP and Bihar. The migrant workers who were travelling from Delhi to their home states claimed that no train and bus services have been started for them.

One of the migrant workers, Suresh, told ANI, "We used to live in Delhi's Madawali and have to reach Azamgarh. We are finally forced to walk all the way because whatever cash we had is now over. What will we eat now? People are saying buses are available from Ghaziabad, we will go and see. Police are not letting us go, even hit us with the baton." Another migrant, Anil Shah said, "We have nothing to eat, we had to leave. The landlord is asking for rent, what option were we left with."

Another migrant worker who too wants to go to his native place in Uttar Pradesh, said, "We even have to pay for water, it has been more than 2 months here now. What do we do? We cannot take it anymore and that is why we want to go home. This comes in the backdrop of the Ministry of Home Affairs recent order allowing the stranded people to reach their native states, and several states arranging trains for those stuck in other states due to lockdown. (ANI)

