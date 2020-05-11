China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rules against Chinese journalists

China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rules against Chinese journalistsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:08 IST
China warned that it will take countermeasures in response to the U.S. decision to tighten visa guidelines against Chinese journalists and urged Washington to immediately correct its mistakes.
The U.S. issued last week a new rule limiting visas for Chinese reporters to a 90-day period, with the option for an extension, that takes effect Monday. Such visas are typically open-ended and do not need to be extended unless the employee moves to a different company or medium.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing that China deplores and rejects the U.S. move, which Zhao called an escalation of suppression against Chinese media.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Zhao Lijian
- Washington
- Beijing
ALSO READ
China's smog-prone Hebei saw pollution fall 15% from Oct-March
Britain removes China's data from daily COVID briefings amid suspicions over 'inaccurate' figures
China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan have now been discharged
China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan have now been discharged
Daimler says China business picks up again-report