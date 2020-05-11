Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 Bihar Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Fifteen police personnel have tested COVID-19 positive in Bihar, said Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:01 IST
15 Bihar Police personnel test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen police personnel have tested COVID-19 positive in Bihar, said Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters.

The state has reported 707 COVID-19 positive cases so far, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus

Over 80 artistes, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor, and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the track Guzar Jayega, which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, narrated by Bachch...

Diplo confirms welcoming first child with model Jevon King

DJ-music producer Diplo has confirmed that he and model Jevon King have welcomed their first child together. Diplo made the revelation on Sunday in a Mothers Day Instagram tribute. He shared three photos -- the first showing himself as a ...

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur: Officials.

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur Officials....

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020