15 Bihar Police personnel test positive for COVID-19
Fifteen police personnel have tested COVID-19 positive in Bihar, said Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:01 IST
The state has reported 707 COVID-19 positive cases so far, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)