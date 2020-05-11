Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG issued show cause notice to DMC Chairman for alleged seditious acts, Delhi govt informs HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:37 IST
LG issued show cause notice to DMC Chairman for alleged seditious acts, Delhi govt informs HC

The Lieutenant Governor has issued a show cause notice to Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC), against whom an FIR has been lodged for alleged "seditious and hateful" statements, the AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday. A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, was informed by the Delhi government's counsel that the LG has also written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for initiating action against DMC Chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan.

Advocate Anupam Srivastava, representing the Delhi government, said the LG wrote a letter to the chief minister on April 30 to direct the concerned administrative department to initiate action as per the provisions of Section 4 of the DMC Act against Khan. The section provides for removal of a person from the post of chairperson or member.

He told the court that the LG has also issued a show cause notice to Khan on May 8 as to why action be not initiated against him. The bench directed the authorities to decide the matter in a reasonable time and disposed of a petition seeking removal of Khan, whose tenure as the chairman of the commission is going to end in July.

The court was hearing a PIL which said that on April 28, Khan published a post having seditious and hateful comments through his official page on social media. In the letter to the chief minister, the LG has stated that the content of the social media post prima facie appears to have the potential of disturbing communal harmony in the city and the matter is particularly serious considering that one of the functions of DMC is to make recommendations for ensuring, maintaining and promoting communal harmony in Delhi.

The plea, filed by retired bank official Subhash Chandra, said that on May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell has lodged an FIR against Khan under Sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language. “Despite registration of FIR, the respondent no.4 (Khan) declared on May 3, that he still stands by his aforesaid incendiary comments. He said that it was 'erroneously' reported by sections of the media that he had deleted his tweet containing the crude remarks.... He said that he stands by his words and convictions,” the plea, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, said.

The petition alleged that it was evident from the public post on his Facebook account that it was “provocative, deliberate and seditious, intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in the society”. “By making such a hateful statement, the respondent no.4, who is holding such a responsible post, has endangered the unity and integrity of the country, tried to tarnish the secular image of India and spread hatred among two communities. The statement of respondent no.4 is factually incorrect, derogatory and anti-national,” it claimed.

The plea sought direction to the Delhi Minorities Commission, Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor to forthwith remove Khan from the post of Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission for his alleged seditious and hateful acts..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments amid coronavirus pandemic -Premier

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments as the countrys development faces unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to state-owned TV.China will also...

U'khand Police arrest 235 people for violating lockdown

Twenty-nine cases were registered in Uttarakhand on Monday for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 235 accused have been arrested.So far, 2,871 cases have been registered in the State and 16,384 accused have been arrested, ...

Passengers with confirmed e-tickets don't need e-pass to board trains: Home Ministry

As Indian Railways will run15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from May 12 amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday said that passengers with confirmed e-ti...

Four Tajik men accused of militant recruitment in Poland

Four Tajik men have been detained in Poland on charges of trying to recruit Muslim converts to carry out militant attacks, authorities said on Monday. The four would be expelled and barred from reentering Poland and the rest of Europes Sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020