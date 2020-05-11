Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi assumes charge as Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi on Monday assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Chaturvedi is a 1987 batch IAS officer and belongs to Jharkhand cadre. He has succeeded Anand Kumar, who earlier took charge as Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

After formally taking over, Chaturvedi met senior officers of the ministry and took stock of the work and issues before the ministry, read a statement. Prior to this, Chaturvedi was serving as Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary, Climate Change Department, of the Ministry of Climate Change Department, Environment and Forest, Government of Jharkhand.

He has worked in the Government of Jharkhand and Government of India at various positions including field and policy level. (ANI)