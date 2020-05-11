Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha today

Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported Odisha on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 391 in the State.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:10 IST
14 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported Odisha on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 391 in the State. According to an official statement, "as on May 10 midnight, 63,478 samples have been tested and 391 cases have been tested positive till May 11, 2 pm."

"One COVID-19 case was reported in Rourkela, Kendrapara each and 12 in Ganjam, taking the total number of cases to 391 in Odisha," added the statement. According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, 85 people have been discharged and three people have died of the virus so far.

So far, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Poland to reconsider mail-only presidential election, sources say

Polands ruling coalition plans to propose legislation on Monday to allow both postal and in-person voting in a presidential election postponed from last Sunday, sources said, as it seeks political backing to schedule a new ballot.Planning f...

Six LEC franchises to feature fans in community showdown

Six League of Legends European Championship franchises are putting their fans in the action in a monthlong Community Showdown set to begin Saturday. Discord community champions will face off representing Fnatic, Misfits Gaming, Rogue, Excel...

Centre ignoring domestic migrant workers: Sena MP Raut

Mumbai, May 11 PTIShiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Monday targeted the Centre for not making sufficient transport facility for migrant labourers to return home in the coronavirus-enforced lockdown but arranging special flights to...

Chinese investment in the U.S. drops to lowest level since global financial crisis

Chinese investment in the United States dropped to 5 billion in 2019, a slight decrease from a year earlier and the lowest level since the global financial crisis a decade ago, according to a new analysis by the U.S.-China Investment Projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020