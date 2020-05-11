Left Menu
Development News Edition

No immediate EU legal action likely against Germany over court ruling on ECB bonds - EU officials

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:08 IST
No immediate EU legal action likely against Germany over court ruling on ECB bonds - EU officials

The European Commission is unlikely to take immediate legal action against Germany over a ruling by the country's top court that the European Central Bank has overstepped its mandate with its bond purchases, European Union officials said on Monday. Ursula von der Leyen, the EU executive's president, raised the possibility of a lawsuit on Sunday over the constitutional court ruling last week which gave the ECB three months to justify bond purchases under its flagship euro zone stimulus programme or lose the Bundesbank as a participant.

But EU officials said the Commission, which has said that EU law holds precedence over national regulations, needs time to weigh the grounds for any legal action and is wary of undermining the independence of the German constitutional court. "We are touching on the judgment of a national court and the highest court in Germany. So this raises the question of the independence of the judiciary. So we have to be very careful in considering whether or not to launch an infringement procedure," one of the officials said.

Infringements are legal cases the Commission can bring before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) if the Brussels-based executive deems a member state is violating EU law. The court can order a nation to make amends, or face hefty fines. Taking Germany to the CJEU, the EU's highest court, would not overturn the German court's ruling anyway, the EU officials said.

"This final (German constitutional court) judgment cannot be changed. So the question is, if we launch an infringement procedure, what will it leave," one of the EU officials said. Launching legal action does not necessarily mean a case ends up in court, the officials said.

But opening legal proceedings would lead to "an important element of dialogue between the Commission and the member state concerned on what should be done," one of them said. The timing of any legal action would also depend on whether the European Commission decided to focus solely on the German constitutional court ruling or to launch proceedings against the Bundesbank or the German government, the EU officials said.

The constitutional court's verdict dealt a blow to the unprecedented 2-trillion-euro purchase scheme that kept the euro zone in one piece after its debt crisis but which critics argue has flooded markets with cheap money and encouraged over-spending by some governments. (Editing by Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel laureate Duflo says cash transfer to poor makes sense economically as well

Pitching for cash transfers to the poor for helping them deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo on Monday said doing so is not just a moral necessity, but an economic one as well, as it can create demand wh...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 80,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures.Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day sin...

Reports: 2021 World Baseball Classic canceled

The 2021 World Baseball Classic is off, according to multiple reports. Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reported Monday that the 20-team event wont be played because of the coronavirus pandemic. USA Today, citing two sources, also reported th...

Nitish favours extension of lockdown in meeting with PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday favored extending the COVID 19-induced lockdown till the end of May, underscoring that it would help the state bring under control the situation that has arisen with natives returning on a large s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020